Ranked Missouri Valley Conference opponents battle when the No. 20 South Dakota Coyotes face the fourth-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday. South Dakota, which opened the season with a 27-20 win at Illinois State on Saturday, is tied for second in the conference with Missouri State at 1-0. North Dakota, which beat South Dakota State 28-17 on Saturday, leads the MVC at 2-0. This is the Fighting Hawks' first season in the conference after leaving the Big Sky and spending two seasons as an independent.

Kickoff from the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., is set for 6 p.m. ET. North Dakota leads the all-time series 61-30-5, including a 36-10-2 edge in games played at Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks are seven-point favorites in the latest South Dakota vs. North Dakota odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 47.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for South Dakota vs. North Dakota:

South Dakota vs. North Dakota spread: North Dakota -7

South Dakota vs. North Dakota over-under: 47.5 points

South Dakota vs. North Dakota money line: South Dakota +205, North Dakota -250

USD: Has five wins against top-10 teams over the past five-plus seasons

UND: Will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2008

Why North Dakota can cover



Redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah helps power the Fighting Hawks' offense and leads the team in rushing with 179 yards on 30 carries (6.0 average) and three touchdowns. Last week against South Dakota State, he carried 17 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in four games as a freshman in 2018, carrying five times for 28 yards and a touchdown at Northern Colorado on Sept. 29. He sat out the 2019 season.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster is off to a solid start to his career, completing 35 of 55 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He is getting plenty of protection as North Dakota returns all five of its offensive linemen, who have yet to yield a sack. Schuster has a rating of 130.12. In the season opener, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 118 yards and three scores.

Why South Dakota can cover

Despite that, the Fighting Hawks are not a lock to cover the South Dakota vs. North Dakota spread. That's because the Coyotes appear to be on the right track. They won two of their last three games in 2019, including a 24-21 upset of South Dakota State in the season finale, before winning the spring opener on Saturday. Carson Camp became the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener, completing 20 of 35 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but had a 123.3 efficiency rating. He also rushed nine times for 20 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Coyotes forced seven turnovers against Illinois State and turned them into 24 points. True freshman cornerback Myles Harden had two of the team's four interceptions. Harden registered four tackles, including two solo, with four pass breakups. South Dakota finished the game with five sacks, including two which forced fumbles.

