The North Texas Mean Green will look to stay in the American Conference title chase when they battle the Charlotte 49ers in a key matchup on Friday night. North Texas is coming off a 55-17 win over UTSA, while Charlotte dropped a 49-14 decision to Temple in Week 8. The Mean Green (6-1, 2-1 American), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 2-0 on the road this season. The 49ers (1-6, 0-4 American), who have lost four in a row, are 1-3 on their home field in 2025.

Why North Texas can cover

Freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker powers the Mean Green offense. In seven games, he has completed 158 of 237 passes (66.7%) for 1,860 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for four touchdowns. In last week's win over UTSA, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 277 yards (62.9%) and four touchdowns, while rushing for another. In a 63-36 loss to South Florida on Oct. 10, he completed 30 of 46 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

Freshman running back Caleb Hawkins leads the North Texas ground attack. In six games, he has carried 75 times for 499 yards (6.7 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 17 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown. Against UTSA, he rushed 18 times for 133 yards (7.4 average), while catching eight passes for 90 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Charlotte can cover

Redshirt sophomore Grayson Loftis and redshirt junior Zach Wilcke have shared quarterbacking duties of late. In parts of six games, he has completed 48.3% of his passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. Wilcke, meanwhile, has played in three games, completing 27 of 39 passes (69.2%) for 242 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 15 times for 46 yards and a score.

Junior Javen Nicholas is the 49ers' top wide receiver. In seven games, he has 34 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. He has also rushed three times for eight yards. In a 20-3 loss to North Carolina, he caught 11 passes for 122 yards, including a long of 20. He had five receptions for 93 yards (18.6 average) and a score in a 28-17 loss to Rice on Sept. 18. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make North Texas vs. Charlotte picks

