North Texas has hired Neal Brown as the next leader of the program, the school announced Tuesday. Brown, 45, has 10 years of head-coaching experience -- six at West Virginia and four at Troy -- and spent this season as a special assistant for Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Brown replaces Eric Morris, who is leaving for Oklahoma State but will stick with the 24th-ranked Mean Green (11-1) for Friday night's American Conference Championship Game and a potential appearance in the College Football Playoff. The winner of Friday night's matchup with No. 20 Tulane is expected to earn a spot in the CFP.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with [athletic director] Jared [Mosley] in leading North Texas Football," Brown said. "Football in Texas is special and my family and I can't wait to pour everything we have into the North Texas campus and Denton. Most importantly, our program will always be a player-driven program, and I look forward to getting to know this team and building our roster for the future! For now, let's all get behind the Mean Green as they prepare to win an American Conference Championship."

Brown was fired at West Virginia in December 2024 after two winning seasons in six years at the program. He went 37-35 overall in Morgantown with a 25-28 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers went 22-25 combined in his first four years before a breakthrough 9-4 record in 2023. However, after going 6-6 in 2024, West Virginia decided to dismiss Brown.

Brown landed at WVU after starring at Troy from 2015-18, leading the Trojans to 35 victories, including three bowl wins, and a Sun Belt title over four seasons. The height of Brown's offensive success with his tempo-based NASCAR philosophy came in 2017 when he lifted Troy to a win over LSU, snapping the Tigers' 46-game non-conference home winning streak. The Trojans went on to finish with an 11–2 overall record, the program's best regular-season finish since joining the FBS in 2001.

Before his time at Troy, Brown served as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neal Brown as our next head football coach," Mosley said. "Neal is a proven leader who builds programs with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field. His history of elevating rosters, developing talent and producing results in highly competitive leagues makes him an ideal fit for North Texas. We are confident that his leadership will position the Mean Green for sustained success, and we look forward to the impact he and his family will have on our program and our community for years to come."