North Texas hosting wrestling event with legendary Von Erich family after 2018 season opener

North Texas will host a professional wrestling event following its season-opening football game vs. SMU at Apogee Stadium in Denton, the school announced Tuesday.

In what will be the first professional wrestling event held in conjunction with a major college football game, Kevin Von Erich's sons, Ross and Marshall, and his niece, Lacey, will participate in the World Class Revolution wrestling card. Kevin Von Erich hails from Denton, and played football for the Mean Green, while Fritz Von Erich, Kevin's late father, also claimed Denton as his home and went to SMU.

Particularly throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Von Erich family was considered pro wrestling royalty in the state of Texas under their World Class Championship Wrestling banner, with three of Fritz's six sons -- David, Kerry and Kevin -- leading the way, garnering themselves popularity of rock stars. Sadly, both David and Kerry passed away prematurely.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear are former SMU football player "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble. "Iceman" King Parsons, who once defeated Kevin Von Erich's brother Kerry for the WCCW heavyweight championship, is also scheduled to participate. Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame member Jim Ross and announcer Bill Mercer -- the legendary voice of WCCW -- will be in attendance.

"What a day coming Sept. 1 in Texas!" said Kevin Von Erich. "My alma mater playing my dad's alma mater on opening weekend. My two sons will be featured at the first wrestling event held at a college football game. It will be great to see my old UNT friends and teammates and wrestling friends like "Hacksaw" Jim Dugan and Bill Mercer. I can't wait to return to my home state. God Bless Texas!"

The ring for the event will be set up on the field following the game, and the event will feature photo opportunities for fans with the Von Erich family.

"We are always looking for ways to make our game day environment unique and exciting," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker. "The Mean Green has deep roots with professional wrestling with connections to the Von Erichs, Bill Mercer, Stone Cold Steve Austin and others. Bringing two great traditions together to entertain fans is going to be fun. The football game vs SMU will be the marquee match-up in Texas during opening weekend. This unique promotion adds great value for our fans and gives us a chance to honor our wrestling tradition and the Von Erich family."

There will be no additional charge for the event for fans attending the football game.