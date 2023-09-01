Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: California 0-0, North Texas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the North Texas Mean Green. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at DATCU Stadium.

California were ranked 122nd in the nation in rushing yards last season, having averaged a brutal 96.6 per game. North Texas, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked 25th with 199.9 per game.

Looking forward to Saturday, California is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-5 record against the spread.

California ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-1 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,044.89. Sadly, North Texas will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-6 as such last year.

Odds

California is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.