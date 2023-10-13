Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Temple 2-4, North Texas 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

What to Know

The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DATCU Stadium. Temple is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Temple might have drawn first blood against UTSA on Saturday, but it was UTSA who got the last laugh. The contest between the pair wasn't a total blowout, but with Temple falling 49-34 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

E.J. Warner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 472 yards and five touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Warner passed for three or more passing touchdowns. David Martin-Robinson also helped out as he racked up 112 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but North Texas had to settle for a 27-24 loss against Navy on Saturday. North Texas gained 67 more yards than Navy, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

North Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries. Adeyi is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Chandler Rogers had a good game as well, finishing with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns in total.

The losses dropped Temple to 2-4 and North Texas to 2-3.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Temple is playing as the underdog, but their 0-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as the two teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Owls have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 386.2 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Mean Green struggle in that department as they've been even better at 467.6 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

North Texas is a solid 6-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 70.5 points.

