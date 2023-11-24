Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UAB 4-7, North Texas 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the North Texas Mean Green are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at DATCU Stadium. UAB is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

UAB was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 34-24 victory over Temple. The win was just what UAB needed coming off of a 31-6 defeat in their prior contest.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.7 yards per carry. Jacob Zeno was another key contributor, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown while completing 71.4% of his passes.

North Texas can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against Tulsa by a score of 35-28. The victory was just what North Texas needed coming off of a 45-21 defeat in their prior game.

Oscar Adaway III and Chandler Rogers were among the main playmakers for North Texas as the former rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.9 yards per carry and the latter threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Adaway III really tore up the turf during one magnificent 77-yard run. Ayo Adeyi and his 121 yards on the ground were also a key factor in North Texas' win.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-7.

North Texas and UAB pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the game is expected to be close, with North Texas going off as just a 3-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UAB.

Everything went UAB's way against North Texas in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as UAB made off with a 41-21 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UAB since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Texas is a 3-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 74 points.

Series History

UAB has won 4 out of their last 5 games against North Texas.