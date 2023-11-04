Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 5-3, North Texas 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas

DATCU Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

What to Know

North Texas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The North Texas Mean Green and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at DATCU Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but North Texas had to settle for a 45-42 loss against Memphis. The close match was extra heartbreaking for North Texas, who almost overcame a 24 point deficit.

Despite the loss, North Texas had strong showings from Chandler Rogers, who threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and Roderic Burns, who picked up 102 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rogers hasn't dropped below 300 passing yards for three straight games. Oscar Adaway III was another key contributor, gaining 118 total yards.

Meanwhile, UTSA entered their tilt with East Carolina with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. UTSA enjoyed a cozy 41-27 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

UTSA can attribute much of their success to Frank Harris, who threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 12.3 yards per attempt. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Cephus, who picked up 183 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Another reason for the win was UTSA's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. Leading the way was Trey Moore and his three sacks.

North Texas has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for UTSA, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

While only North Texas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. North Texas might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

North Texas suffered a grim 48-27 defeat to UTSA when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will North Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UTSA is a big 8-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 71 points.

Series History

North Texas has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UTSA.

Dec 02, 2022 - UTSA 48 vs. North Texas 27

Oct 22, 2022 - UTSA 31 vs. North Texas 27

Nov 27, 2021 - North Texas 45 vs. UTSA 23

Nov 28, 2020 - UTSA 49 vs. North Texas 17

Sep 21, 2019 - North Texas 45 vs. UTSA 3

Nov 24, 2018 - North Texas 24 vs. UTSA 21

Oct 14, 2017 - North Texas 29 vs. UTSA 26

Oct 29, 2016 - UTSA 31 vs. North Texas 17

Oct 31, 2015 - North Texas 30 vs. UTSA 23

Injury Report for North Texas

Isaiah Johnson: out (Leg)

Ikaika Ragsdale: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UTSA