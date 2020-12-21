The teams that will play in the College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, and there is a quick turnaround to the start of bowl season. The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place on Monday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The North Texas Mean Green will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a battle between Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference foes.

Oddsmakers don't expect it to be close. William Hill Sportsbook have installed the Mountaineers as 21-point favorites heading into a matchup that, with a 66.5 point over/under, is expected to be a shootout.

Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

North Texas: The Mean Green didn't exactly have a smooth season. In addition to the massive layoff from Oct. 17-Nov. 21, they were blown out by Charlotte and UTSA. They had a big-time weapon in Swiss Army Knife Jaelon Darden. The 5-foot-9 speedster had 74 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is one of the most dangerous players in the country, but won't play on Monday afternoon.

Appalachian State: The Mean Green rushing defense is flat-out abysmal, and the Mountaineers have been awesome on the ground. Four different Mountaineers have rushed for 400 or more yards in the regular season, including Cameron Peoples, who has 807 yards and seven touchdowns. If you're looking for the reason why this line is so big, that's it.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Dec. 21 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Appalachian State prediction

Latest Odds: Appalachian State Mountaineers -21 Bet Now

Prediction: Give me Appalachian State to win, but three touchdowns are too much to feel safe in a game that should be a high-scoring affair. Darden’s absence will come back to bite the Mean Green late, but there is still enough offensive juice to keep it close(ish). Don't get me wrong, the Mountaineers won't have to worry about much. But the Mean Green will at least have a chance in the second half (even if it's one of those Lloyd Christmas in Dumb & Dumber "so you're telling me there's a chance" opportunities). Pick: North Texas (+21)

