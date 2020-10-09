Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the North Texas Mean Green and the Charlotte 49ers will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. North Texas is 1-2 overall and 1-2 at home, while Charlotte is 0-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. But the 49ers have been much better against the spread, covering in both games. North Texas is 0-2 against the spread in its FBS matchups.

The 49ers are favored by three points in the latest North Texas vs. Charlotte odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 67.5. Before entering any Charlotte vs. North Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 20-3 on top-rated picks through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Texas vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Charlotte vs. North Texas:

North Texas vs. Charlotte spread: North Texas +3

North Texas vs. Charlotte over-under: 68 points

North Texas vs. Charlotte money line: North Texas +125, Charlotte -145

What you need to know about North Texas

The Mean Green came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 41-31. Despite their defeat, receiver Deonte Simpson, who caught five passes for one TD and 113 yards, had an impressive game. North Texas has been putting up huge numbers on offense all season. It ranks 11th in the nation in scoring offense at 41 points per game. It is also 11th nationally in passing at 335 yards per game.

The issues have come on the defensive side, where North Texas is giving up a whopping 45.7 points per game. Every opponent, including FCS-level Houston Baptist, has scored at least 30 points on the Mean Green, so they'll have to play better on that side to keep this one within the spread.

What you need to know about Charlotte

Meanwhile, Charlotte has had some tough breaks this season. The 49ers have had two games cancelled. They've stayed competitive against Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic as well, losing both of those games but staying within the spread as the underdogs.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds has thrown for 454 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 37 yards. Running back Tre Harbison III has 136 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Harbison, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Northern Illinois before transferring, will likely be a focal point of the offense all season.

How to make Charlotte vs. North Texas picks

SportsLine's model has simulated North Texas vs. Charlotte 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Texas vs. Charlotte? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.