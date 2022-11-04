Who's Playing

FIU @ North Texas

Current Records: FIU 4-4; North Texas 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Texas Mean Green are heading back home. North Texas and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Mean Green have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

North Texas took their contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday by a conclusive 40-13 score. North Texas QB Austin Aune was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 322 yards on 29 attempts. Aune's 56-yard touchdown toss to WR Damon Ward Jr. in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but FIU ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday with a 42-34 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. FIU QB Grayson James did work as he passed for three TDs and 321 yards on 48 attempts.

This next game looks promising for North Texas, who are favored by a full 21 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped North Texas to 5-4 and the Panthers to 4-4. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 21-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.