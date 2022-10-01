Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 2-3; North Texas 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Texas Mean Green are heading back home. The Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

North Texas suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Memphis Tigers. North Texas came up short against Memphis, falling 44-34. North Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Austin Aune, who passed for three TDs and 371 yards on 49 attempts.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was close but no cigar last week as they fell 28-26 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Florida Atlantic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB N'Kosi Perry, who passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 94 yards on the ground, and WR LaJohntay Wester, who was on the other end of those TDs and tacked on 90 yards receiving.

The Mean Green are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: North Texas comes into the contest boasting the 14th most passing touchdowns in the nation at 12. But the Owls are even better: they enter the matchup with 13 passing touchdowns, good for 10th best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Florida Atlantic a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Owls are a 3-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won two out of their last three games against North Texas.