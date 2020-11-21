Who's Playing

Rice @ North Texas

Current Records: Rice 1-1; North Texas 1-3

What to Know

The Rice Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Rice and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Apogee Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Owls made easy work of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles three weeks ago and carried off a 30-6 victory. The oddsmakers were on Rice's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 336 more yards than your opponent like North Texas did five weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took down the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 52-35. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 21-7 deficit. QB Jason Bean was a one-man wrecking crew for North Texas, passing for two TDs and 181 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 169 yards.

The wins brought Rice up to 1-1 and the Mean Green to 1-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls are still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. To make matters even worse for Rice, North Texas comes into the game boasting the third most yards per game in the nation at 593.6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last five games against Rice.