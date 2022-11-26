Who's Playing

Rice @ North Texas

What to Know

This Saturday, the Rice Owls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35 points per matchup. Rice and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Apogee Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

The afternoon started off rough for the Owls last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-7 punch to the gut against the UTSA Roadrunners. Rice was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. No one had a standout game offensively for Rice, but they got scores from WR Bradley Rozner and QB AJ Padgett.

Rice is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 14-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last seven games against Rice.