Who's Playing

Rice @ North Texas

Current Records: Rice 1-1; North Texas 1-3

What to Know

The Rice Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Owls and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Rice made easy work of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles three weeks ago and carried off a 30-6 victory. The oddsmakers were on Rice's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, North Texas turned the game against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 768 yards to 432. North Texas had enough points to win and then some against Middle Tenn. five weeks ago, taking their game 52-35. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 21-7 deficit. QB Jason Bean was a one-man wrecking crew for the Mean Green, passing for two TDs and 181 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 169 yards.

The wins brought the Owls up to 1-1 and North Texas to 1-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice is still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. To make matters even worse for Rice, North Texas ranks third in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 593.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -117

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last five games against Rice.