Who's Playing
SMU @ North Texas
Last Season Records: North Texas 6-7; SMU 8-4
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 6-1 against the North Texas Mean Green since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mustangs will face off against North Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. While SMU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4. The Mean Green were 6-7 last season and are coming off of a 31-13 win against the UTEP Miners on Saturday.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU was sixth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 39. North Texas displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 15th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 32 overall (top 6%).
SMU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
SMU have won six out of their last seven games against North Texas.
- Sep 11, 2021 - SMU 35 vs. North Texas 12
- Sep 19, 2020 - SMU 65 vs. North Texas 35
- Sep 07, 2019 - SMU 49 vs. North Texas 27
- Sep 01, 2018 - North Texas 46 vs. SMU 23
- Sep 09, 2017 - SMU 54 vs. North Texas 32
- Sep 03, 2016 - SMU 34 vs. North Texas 21
- Sep 12, 2015 - SMU 31 vs. North Texas 13