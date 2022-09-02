Who's Playing

SMU @ North Texas

Last Season Records: North Texas 6-7; SMU 8-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 6-1 against the North Texas Mean Green since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mustangs will face off against North Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. While SMU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4. The Mean Green were 6-7 last season and are coming off of a 31-13 win against the UTEP Miners on Saturday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU was sixth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 39. North Texas displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 15th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 32 overall (top 6%).

SMU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won six out of their last seven games against North Texas.