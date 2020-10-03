Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ North Texas

Current Records: Southern Miss 0-3; North Texas 1-1

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. It will be a battle of North versus South Saturday as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against North Texas at Apogee Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

The evening started off rough for the Mean Green two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 65-35 defeat to the SMU Mustangs. North Texas was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Austin Aune, who passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Aune's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Deonte Simpson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

There was early excitement for the Golden Eagles after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Tulane Green Wave who ended up claiming the real prize. Southern Miss took a serious blow against Tulane, falling 66-24. Southern Miss was down 52-24 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Jason Brownlee put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught three passes for one TD and 110 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jack Abraham's 88-yard TD bomb to Brownlee in the first quarter.

The losses put the Mean Green at 1-1 and the Golden Eagles at 0-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Texas comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most yards per game per game in the nation at 619. Southern Miss has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with five passing touchdowns, good for 16th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last five games against Southern Miss.