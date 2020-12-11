The North Texas Mean Green and the UTEP Miners are in-state rivals and for the last seven years they've also been divisional rivals in the Conference USA West. On Friday night at 6 p.m. ET, they'll go head-to-head for the 29th time in history and North Texas will be looking to expand its 17-8-3 series lead at home in Apogee Stadium. North Texas is 3-5 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA, while UTEP is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the league.

North Texas has won the last three matchups in a row but UTEP has covered in two of those three contests. This time around, the Mean Green are 10-point favorites with the over-under for total points at 62.5 in the North Texas vs. UTEP odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any UTEP vs. North Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Texas vs. UTEP. Here are several college football odds for UTEP vs. North Texas:

North Texas vs. UTEP spread: North Texas -10

North Texas vs. UTEP over-under: 62.5 points

North Texas vs. UTEP money line: UTEP +300, North Texas -380

What you need to know about North Texas



North Texas is coming off a 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech where it actually outgained its opponents 386-341. Jaelon Darden caught eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns from starting quarterback Jason Bean. However, as has been the case most of the season, the North Texas defense couldn't generate stops when needed, giving up four rushing touchdowns to a methodical Louisiana Tech offense.

The Mean Green have averaged 6.8 yards per play and 33.9 points per game offensively this season with Darden catching 66 passes for 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. But the defense is allowing 511.0 yards and 41.4 points per game, which is fourth-worst among the 127 teams FBS teams that have played this year.

What you need to know about UTEP

The Miners began their season at 3-1 but have lost three straight since entering conference play and this will be their first game since a Nov. 14 loss to UTSA. UTEP was outgained 600-246 in that 52-21 defeat but Deion Hankins did manage 74 rushing yards and a score.

Hankins has rushed for 493 yards and seven touchdowns now in six games this season and he could be in for a big day against a North Texas run defense surrendering 236.4 rushing yards per game. But can a Miners defense that has been up and down this season generate enough stops against a talented North Texas offense?

