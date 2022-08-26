North Texas will begin its seventh season under head coach Seth Littrell on Saturday night when it travels to UTEP in a Week 0 matchup. The Mean Green got off to a 1-6 start last year before winning five straight games to make a bowl appearance. One of those wins came against UTEP in a Conference USA matchup, so the Miners will have revenge on their mind in this contest. They are coming off a successful season, finishing 7-6 after going 5-27 in their first three seasons under coach Dana Dimel.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET in El Paso. Caesars Sportsbook has the game listed as a pick'em, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55 in the latest North Texas vs. UTEP odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any vs. North Texas picks or college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also finished the 2021-22 college football season on a 43-31 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Texas vs. UTEP and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for North Texas vs. UTEP:

North Texas vs. UTEP spread: North Texas PK

North Texas vs. UTEP over/under: 55 points

North Texas vs. UTEP money line: North Texas -110, UTEP -110

North Texas vs. UTEP picks: See picks here.



Why North Texas can cover

North Texas appeared destined for a terrible 2021 season, but the Mean Green were able to turn things around with five consecutive wins to close the regular season. They have now been to a bowl game in five of their six seasons under the current coaching staff. North Texas finished the 2021 campaign with the fifth-best rushing attack in the country, and it returns eight starters on offense.

The Mean Green also added a few key pieces in the transfer portal to go along with four returning starters on the offensive line, so they should have a dynamic attack again this season. Their defense showed a ton of improvement last year after struggling in 2020, allowing just 5.7 yards per play in 2021. North Texas has won five straight games in this head-to-head series and has covered the spread in five straight road games dating back to last season.

Why UTEP can cover

UTEP has as much momentum as any small program in college football. The Miners went 5-27 in their first three seasons under the current coaching staff, so last year's seven wins and a bowl appearance was a huge step forward. They won two more games last year than they had in their previous four seasons combined.

The Miners averaged nearly 400 yards and 25 points per game in 2021, and they are returning seven starters on that side of the ball. Quarterback Gavin Hardison threw for 3,223 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging nine yards per attempt. He is working behind an offensive line that returns three Honorable Mention All-Conference USA members, and leading rusher Ronald Awatt is back as well.

How to make North Texas vs. UTEP picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to score 30-plus points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's North Texas vs. UTEP picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UTEP vs. North Texas? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UTEP vs. North Texas spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.