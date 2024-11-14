The North Texas Mean Green look to become bowl eligible as they battle the UTSA Roadrunners in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night. UTSA is coming off a bye following a 44-36 win over Memphis on Nov. 2, while North Texas dropped a 14-3 decision to Army on Saturday. The Mean Green (5-4, 2-3 AAC), who are tied for sixth in the conference with three other teams, have lost three games in a row. The Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC), also tied for sixth in the AAC, have won two of their last three games.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UTSA holds a 7-5 edge in the series, including three in a row. The Mean Green are 1-point favorites in the latest North Texas vs. UTSA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 72.5. Before making any UTSA vs. North Texas picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a sizzling 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on North Texas vs. UTSA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for North Texas vs. UTSA:

North Texas vs. UTSA spread: North Texas -1



North Texas vs. UTSA over-under: 72.5 points

North Texas vs. UTSA money line: North Texas -114, UTSA -107

NT: The Mean Green have hit the game total over in eight of their last 11 games (+4.70 units)

UTSA: The Roadrunners have hit the money line in their last four games at home (+5.30 units)

North Texas vs. UTSA picks: See picks at SportsLine

North Texas vs. UTSA streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back North Texas

Junior quarterback Chandler Morris has been prolific this season. In nine starts, he has completed 248 of 386 passes (64.2%) for 3,087 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 148.5 rating. He has thrown for 300 or more yards seven times, including four of 400 or more. In a 45-37 loss to Tulane on Oct. 26, he completed 38 of 55 passes (69.1%) for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried six times for 20 yards and a score.

Morris' top target has been junior DT Sheffield. The transfer from Washington State has a team-high 55 receptions for 721 yards (13.1 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has four 100-plus-yard performances, including an 11-catch, 126-yard and two-touchdown effort in a 41-37 win at Florida Atlantic on Oct. 12. In the loss to Tulane, he caught nine passes for 125 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back UTSA

Sophomore quarterback Owen McCown leads the Roadrunners' offensive attack. In nine games, he has completed 205 of 339 passes (60.5%) for 2,364 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions and a 136.2 rating. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in three games, including a 30-for-50 effort for 434 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-45 loss at Tulsa on Oct. 26.

One of UTSA's offensive weapons is sophomore tight end Houston Thomas. He is among the team's top pass catchers with 26 receptions for 391 yards (15.0 average) and three touchdowns. In the loss to Memphis, he caught six passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns. A game earlier, he caught six passes for 132 yards, including a long of 40 yards, in the loss at Tulsa. See which team to pick here.

How to make North Texas vs. UTSA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 71 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins North Texas vs. UTSA, and which side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.