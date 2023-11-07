Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Ball State 2-7, Northern Illinois 4-5

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

What to Know

A Mid American West battle is on tap between the Ball State Cardinals and the Northern Illinois Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Ball State is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but Ball State had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against Bowling Green.

Despite the defeat, Ball State had strong showings from Kiael Kelly, who rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell to Central Michigan 37-31. Northern Illinois didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Antario Brown, who rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. Brown was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 61 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Rocky Lombardi, who threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Ball State has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season. As for Northern Illinois, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, Northern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Ball State's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Ball State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Northern Illinois in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 44-38 win. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Northern Illinois' Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 7.7 yards per carry. Now that he won't be playing on Tuesday, will it be that much easier for Ball State to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Northern Illinois has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Ball State.