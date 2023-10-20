Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-3, Northern Illinois 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Last Saturday, Eastern Michigan didn't have too much trouble with Kent State at home as they won 28-14. That's two games straight that Eastern Michigan has won by exactly 14 points.

Eastern Michigan got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Samson Evans out in front who rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Knue did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 85 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Northern Illinois fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 23-13 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

Northern Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rocky Lombardi led the charge by throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Williams was another key contributor, rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Michigan's win pushed their record up to 4-3, while Northern Illinois' bumped their own up to the opposite: 3-4.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Northern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan was pulverized by Northern Illinois 39-10 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northern Illinois is a big 12-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Eastern Michigan.