Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-4, Northern Illinois 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Last Saturday, Eastern Michigan didn't have too much trouble with Kent State at home as they won 28-14. That's two games straight that Eastern Michigan has won by exactly 14 points.

Eastern Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Samson Evans, who rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Knue did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 85 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Northern Illinois fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 23-13 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rocky Lombardi, who threw for 172 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Gavin Williams, who rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Michigan's victory was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 4-3. As for Northern Illinois, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Northern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Eastern Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Northern Illinois.

Eastern Michigan was dealt a punishing 39-10 defeat at the hands of Northern Illinois when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northern Illinois is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Northern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Eastern Michigan.