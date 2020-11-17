The Ball State Cardinals will try to retain the Bronze Stalk when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Wednesday night in a Mid-American Conference matchup. The Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Huskies (0-2) for the first time since 2008 to win the trophy last year, and they come in off a 38-31 victory against Eastern Michigan. Northern Illinois was routed 40-10 by division champion Central Michigan and also lost to division leader Buffalo. Ball State is scoring more than 34 points per game behind quarterback Drew Plitt and running back Caleb Huntley.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind. The Cardinals are a 14-point favorite in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Ball State odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before you consider any Ball State vs. Northern Illinois picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Illinois vs. Ball State. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois:

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State: Cardinals -14

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State over-under: 62

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State moneyline: Huskies +425, Cardinals -600

NIU: WR Tyrice Richie has at least 54 receiving yards in four of his last five games.

BSU: RB Caleb Huntley has rushed for at least 106 yards in nine of the past 10 games.

Why Ball State can cover

The favorite is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two programs, and Plitt and Huntley have been a potent combination thus far this season. Plitt is completing more than 65 percent of his passes with 541 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. Huntley ranks second in the nation with an average of 167 yards per game, averaging more than six yards per carry and he's scored five TDs in the two contests. The Cardinals also have three receivers who have at least 11 receptions and 130 yards.

Antwan Davis leads the team with 13 catches, while Justin Hall has 11 for 179 yards, which ties for the team lead with Davis. Yo'Heinz Tyler is the playmaker but is off to a quiet start with 12 catches for 130 after averaging almost 19 yards per catch last season. Defensively, the Cardinals are led by linebackers Brandon Martin (26 tackles) and Jaylin Thomas (20), and Christian Albright (one sack).

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games following an ATS loss, and the Huskies have an experienced quarterback in Ross Bowers. He should be able to exploit a defense that allows 269 passing yards per game and has just three sacks this season. Receiver Tyrice Richie is Bowers' go-to guy, catching 16 passes for 176 yards, and Cole Tucker has seven grabs for 82 yards and a score. Tight end Daniel Crawford was second on the team in receptions last season with 37.

Running backs Erin Collins and Harrison Waylee have found tough going in the first two games, but they have combined for 181 yards. The Cardinals are allowing 180.5 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry, so they should find some holes on Wednesday. The Huskies are 35-16-2 ATS in their last 53 road games, and the defense is led by linebacker Kyle Pugh, who has 1.5 sacks through the first two games this season.

