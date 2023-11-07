The Northern Illinois Huskies aim for their third consecutive home win when they face the Ball State Cardinals in a MACtion matchup on Tuesday. Northern Illinois (4-5, 3-2) lost its first two games at Huskie Stadium this season but has defeated Ohio and Eastern Michigan to even its home record. Ball State (2-7, 1-4) has lost seven straight road games dating back to last season, including all five this year.

Kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Ball State vs. Northern Illinois picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State spread: Huskies -9.5

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State over/under: 43.5 points



Northern Illinois vs. Ball State money line: Huskies -351, Cardinals +271

NIU: The Huskies are 1-3 against the spread as favorites this season

BSU: The Cardinals 1-3-1 ATS on the road this year

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies suffered a 37-31 loss at Central Michigan last week but saw Rocky Lombardi come up with his best performance of the year. The senior quarterback passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns while running for 31 yards. Lombardi was not sacked and threw one interception, his first in six contests.

Northern Illinois scored 28 of its 31 points in the second half, which the team has thrived in lately. The Huskies have been strong on both sides of the ball after intermission in their last four games as they have amassed 74 points while allowing only 23. The team has been especially stingy defensively in the fourth quarter during this span, keeping opponents off the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes, and has given up just one score in the final period during conference play in 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals nearly forced overtime against Bowling Green but missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kiael Kelly has yet to throw a touchdown pass and recorded only 66 yards through the air versus the Falcons. But the sophomore has been effective with his legs as he ran for a pair of scores for the second consecutive week and has rushed for at least 90 yards in three of his last four contests.

Marquez Cooper also gained 90 yards on the ground and ran for a TD last week. The redshirt junior, who ran for over 1,000 yards for Kent State each of the last two seasons, has rushed for more than 160 yards twice already this year. Sophomore tight end Tanner Koziol did not catch a pass last week but leads Ball State with two touchdown receptions this season and hauled in seven passes for 89 yards and a pair of scores in last year's 44-38 double-overtime victory against Northern Illinois. See which team to pick here.

