The Northern Illinois Huskies seek their fourth victory in five games when they host the Ball State Cardinals in a MACtion showdown on Tuesday. Northern Illinois (4-5, 3-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped last week as it dropped a 37-31 decision at Central Michigan. Ball State (2-7, 1-4) is coming off a 24-21 setback at Bowling Green. The Huskies are 25-23-2 in the all-time series but have lost three of the last four matchups.

Kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 10-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Ball State vs. Northern Illinois picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Illinois vs. Ball State and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois:

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State spread: Huskies -10

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State over/under: 43 points



Northern Illinois vs. Ball State money line: Huskies -370, Cardinals +290

NIU: The Huskies are 1-3 against the spread as favorites this season

BSU: The Cardinals 1-3-1 ATS on the road this year

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies made a valiant comeback attempt last week, scoring 20 consecutive points after falling behind 37-11 in the third quarter and driving late before an interception with just over a minute remaining in the fourth sealed things. Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi recorded season highs against Central Michigan as he threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns while running for 31 yards. Junior running back Antario Brown was a force on the ground, rushing for 167 yards and a TD -- his sixth in four contests.

It marked the third time in the last five games Brown eclipsed the 150-yard mark, as he gained 152 against Toledo on Sept. 30 and ran for 280 versus Akron a week later. Trayvon Rudolph also came up with a huge performance against Central Michigan, making eight catches for a season-high 170 yards and a touchdown. The junior wideout had fewer than 60 receiving yards in each of his previous eight outings this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals nearly forced overtime against Bowling Green but missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kiael Kelly has yet to throw a touchdown pass and recorded only 66 yards through the air versus the Falcons. But the sophomore has been effective with his legs as he ran for a pair of scores for the second consecutive week and has rushed for at least 90 yards in three of his last four contests.

Marquez Cooper also gained 90 yards on the ground and ran for a TD last week. The redshirt junior, who ran for over 1,000 yards for Kent State each of the last two seasons, has rushed for more than 160 yards twice already this year. Sophomore tight end Tanner Koziol did not catch a pass last week but leads Ball State with two touchdown receptions this season and hauled in seven passes for 89 yards and a pair of scores in last year's 44-38 double-overtime victory against Northern Illinois. See which team to pick here.

How to make Northern Illinois vs. Ball State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ball State vs. Northern Illinois spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.