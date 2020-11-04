Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Northern Illinois

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies are 4-0 against the Buffalo Bulls since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Huskies (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

The NIU sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Bulls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Illinois have won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last six years.