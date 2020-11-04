Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Northern Illinois
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies are 4-0 against the Buffalo Bulls since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Huskies (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Buffalo was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
The NIU sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Illinois have won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last six years.
- Nov 30, 2018 - Northern Illinois 30 vs. Buffalo 29
- Oct 14, 2017 - Northern Illinois 14 vs. Buffalo 13
- Oct 22, 2016 - Northern Illinois 44 vs. Buffalo 7
- Nov 11, 2015 - Northern Illinois 41 vs. Buffalo 30