Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-0; Northern Illinois 0-1

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 4-1 against the Northern Illinois Huskies since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Chippewas and NIU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. CMU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

CMU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They had just enough and edged out the Ohio Bobcats 30-27. CMU's RB Kobe Lewis looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 28 carries.

CMU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Bobcats' offensive line to sack the QB five times. Leading the way was LB Troy Hairston and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hairston.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Last Wednesday, they lost to the Buffalo Bulls by a decisive 49-30 margin. NIU was down 42-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ross Bowers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Central Michigan's win lifted them to 1-0 while Northern Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Giving up six turnovers, the Huskies had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Chippewas can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chippewas, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Central Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Northern Illinois.