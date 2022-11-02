Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-6; Northern Illinois 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Illinois Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

NIU came within a touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats two weeks ago, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. The losing side was boosted by RB Antario Brown, who picked up 160 yards on the ground on 16 carries. This was the first time Brown has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K John Richardson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, CMU lost to the Bowling Green Falcons at home by a decisive 34-18 margin. Central Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jase Bauer, who passed for one TD and 185 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 109 yards on the ground. Bauer's longest run was for 60 yards in the third quarter.

NIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NIU ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for CMU, they come into the contest boasting the 16th most sacks in the nation at 24.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Central Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Northern Illinois.