MAC teams that are struggling to salvage uneven seasons meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas visit the Northern Illinois Huskies in Wednesday night MACtion. Both clubs surprisingly sit at the bottom of the MAC West standings. The Huskies (2-6, 1-4) won the MAC championship last year and the Chippewas (2-6, 1-4) ended their season on a five-game winning streak that included a bowl win over Washington State. But neither program has been able to sustain that success because of injuries, roster turnover and other setbacks. Both teams would have to win their last four games in order to qualify for a bowl invitation.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. The Huskies are 4-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois point spread: Northern Illinois -4

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over/under total points: 55.5

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Northern Illinois -190, Central Michigan +160

CMU: The underdog has covered the spread in seven of the past eight meetings in this rivalry.

NIU: The Huskies are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games when coming off a bye week.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies have historically enjoyed one of the most pronounced home-field advantages in the MAC. However, they have only played one home conference game thus far and this will be their first MAC night game at Huskie Stadium this season.

An inability to finish close games has plagued the Huskies all season. Four of their six losses have come by single digits and they also have held second-half leads in four of those contests. Perhaps their most impressive showing of the season came in a 31-23 loss to No. 8-ranked Kentucky in Week 4.

Inconsistent play at quarterback has been an issue, but that has a chance to improve down the stretch. Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi, once a coveted recruit, was efficient and reliable last year in leading the Huskies to the MAC title.

But a lingering leg injury has kept him in and out of the lineup, and the play from backups has been erratic. The last time Lombardi started, the Huskies routed Eastern Michigan 39-10 on the road two weeks ago. The senior dual threat was shelved again in last week's 24-17 loss at Ohio, but is expected to be under center Wednesday night.

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas have similarly had trouble closing games, with several of their losses getting out of hand in the second half following competitive starts.

Inexperience and inconsistency on the offensive end have been the primary culprits, but the Chippewas have found a way to be competitive with one of the stingiest defensive units in the MAC. They now rank second in the conference in scoring defense behind Miami-Ohio and Toledo at 23.9 points per game, and have perhaps the MAC's most formidable defensive line.

The Central Michigan defense has recorded 24 sacks, led by senior defensive lineman Thomas Incoom with 7.5. Sophomore linebacker Kyle Moretti has 2.5 sacks, two passes defended and leads the club with 55 total tackles.

