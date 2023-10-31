The Central Michigan Chippewas will look to get back on track in MACtion against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday night. The Chippewas (4-4, 2-2 MAC), who have lost two of three, will look to stay perfect on their home field in 2023. The Huskies (4-4, 3-1 MAC), whose only conference loss was to the MAC West-leading Toledo Rockets, have won three in a row. Both teams were last in action on Oct. 21, with Northern Illinois posting a 20-13 win over Eastern Michigan, while Central Michigan dropped a 24-17 decision at Ball State.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. NIU is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, 88th-best in FBS, while Central Michigan is averaging 21.8, 104th-best. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on NIU vs. CMU and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for CMU vs. NIU:

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan spread: Northern Illinois -5.5

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan over/under: 45.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan money line: Northern Illinois -223, Central Michigan +180

NIU: The Huskies have hit the game total Over in 4 of their last 5 road games (+2.90 units)

CMU: The Chippewas are 2-5 ATS this season

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Senior wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz is in his second season with the Huskies after spending three years at Illinois State. He has 21 receptions for a team-high 319 yards (15.2 average) and two touchdowns. In a 14-11 loss at Southern Illinois on Sept. 9, he caught six passes for 139 yards (23.2 average) and a score. He also caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 55-14 win at Akron on Oct. 7.

Defensively, Northern Illinois is led by senior defensive end Raishein Thomas, who has a team-high 45 tackles with 1.5 sacks for eight yards and one pass breakup. In a 22-14 loss to Tulsa on Sept. 23, he made 11 stops, including seven solo. He is in his fourth season with the Huskies and has been a disruptive force from the start. For his career, he has 157 tackles, including 61 solo, with eight pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jase Bauer powers the Chippewas. He has thrown for 1,221 yards on 115 of 197 passing (58.4%) and five touchdowns. He has been intercepted six times and has a rating of 112.7. Bauer is also an explosive option in the running game, carrying 70 times for 223 yards (3.2 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 34-30 win at South Alabama on Sept. 23, Bauer completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3%) for 224 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 15 times for 55 yards (3.7 average) and four scores.

Junior wide receiver Jesse Prewitt III has been Bauer's top target. In seven games this season, Prewitt has 26 receptions for 379 yards (14.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over South Alabama, he caught 10 passes for 142 yards and a score. In the loss at Ball State, he was limited to two receptions, but managed to score a TD. See which team to back here.

