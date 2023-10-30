The Northern Illinois Huskies look to stay hot when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a key MACtion matchup on Tuesday night. The Huskies (4-4, 3-1 MAC), who have won three in a row, are just one game behind Toledo in the division and are coming off a 20-13 win over Eastern Michigan on Oct. 21. Northern Illinois is 2-2 on the road in 2023. The Chippewas (4-4, 2-2 MAC), who are unbeaten in three home games, dropped a 24-17 decision at Ball State on Oct. 21.

Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Central Michigan leads the all-time series 32-25-1, including a 20-11 edge in games played in Mount Pleasant. The Huskies are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan spread: Northern Illinois -3.5

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan over/under: 44.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan money line: Northern Illinois -185, Central Michigan +154

NIU: The Huskies have hit the game total Over in 4 of their last 5 road games (+2.90 units)

CMU: The Chippewas are 2-5 ATS this season

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi helps guide the Huskies' offense. He has completed 118 of 202 passes (58.4%) for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 120.8. He has also rushed for three scores. Lombardi is in his third season with the Huskies after spending three seasons at Michigan State. In five-plus collegiate seasons, he has completed 527 of 952 passes (55.4%) for 6,504 yards, 37 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Junior running back Antario Brown powers the rushing attack. He has carried 115 times for 676 yards (5.9 average) with six touchdowns, and has 10 receptions for 44 yards and one TD. Brown was dominant in a 55-14 win at Akron on Oct. 7, carrying 13 times for 280 yards (21.5 average) and four touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 152 yards (9.5 average) in a 35-33 loss at Toledo on Sept. 30. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jase Bauer powers the Chippewas. He has thrown for 1,221 yards on 115 of 197 passing (58.4%) and five touchdowns. He has been intercepted six times and has a rating of 112.7. Bauer is also an explosive option in the running game, carrying 70 times for 223 yards (3.2 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 34-30 win at South Alabama on Sept. 23, Bauer completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3%) for 224 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 15 times for 55 yards (3.7 average) and four scores.

Junior wide receiver Jesse Prewitt III has been Bauer's top target. In seven games this season, Prewitt has 26 receptions for 379 yards (14.6 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over South Alabama, he caught 10 passes for 142 yards and a score. In the loss at Ball State, he was limited to two receptions, but managed to score a TD. See which team to back here.

