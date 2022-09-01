Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois
Last Season Records: Northern Illinois 9-5; Eastern Illinois 1-10
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. While the Huskies were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Series History
Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 09, 2017 - Northern Illinois 38 vs. Eastern Illinois 10