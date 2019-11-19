Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The Eastern Michigan Eagles continue their quest for just their 13th winning season since 1970 when they visit the MAC-rival Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday night. The showdown between the West Division squads is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Eastern Michigan (5-5), which went 7-5 last campaign, has not posted back-to-back winning seasons since 1986-89. On the other sideline, Northern Illinois (4-6) is riding an 11-game winning streak in the all-time series, although each of the last three meetings has been decided in overtime. The Huskies are favored by four in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 56.5. You'll want to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors regularly beat college football odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and has generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan:

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Huskies -5

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 54.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Huskies -200, Eagles +160

NIU: RB Tre Harbison 158 yards rushing in two of last three games

EMU: RB Shaq Vann six rushing touchdowns in last three contests

The model knows the Huskies have dominated the all-time series since 2001, winning 17 of the last 18 matchups. Northern Illinois has scored at least 30 points in 12 of those victories, while the lone loss in that stretch was a two-point decision in 2007. Junior running back Tre Harbison ran for a touchdown in the Huskies' 31-28 triumph at Toledo last Wednesday, giving him eight scores this season, the same number he totaled over his first two campaigns.

Harbison rushed for 158 yards against Toledo, matching the season-high he set two games earlier and giving him four 100-yard performances. He needs just 101 yards in his last two contests to reach 1,000 for the second consecutive year. Sophomore safety Dillon Thomas registered 12 tackles last week after recording a total of 13 in his first eight games.

But that does not guarantee the Huskies will cover the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread on Tuesday.

The Eagles are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine meetings with the Huskies, while the road team has posted a 14-3-1 ATS mark over the last 18 matchups. Eastern Michigan is coming off a 42-14 victory at Akron last Tuesday in which it recorded six rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Shaq Vann notched four of those, along with 142 yards on the ground, the second-best total of his career.

Senior wide receiver Mathew Sexton is one reception away from becoming the 15th player in Eastern Michigan history with 100 career catches, while coach Chris Creighton is looking to post his first win over Northern Illinois after defeating every other MAC rival since joining the program in 2015. The Eagles' lone victory in their last 18 meetings with the Huskies came on Sept. 15, 2007, when they came away with a 21-19 triumph after blocking a 50-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.