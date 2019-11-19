Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model

The Northern Illinois Huskies attempt to clinch a winning record at home this season when they take on the MAC-rival Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. Northern Illinois (4-6) played only three of its first 10 games of 2019 at home, winning two of them, including a 49-0 rout of Akron on Oct. 26. Eastern Michigan (5-5), which is 9-3 during the month of November over the last four years, has lost 11 straight meetings with the Huskies but is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine. The Huskies are favored by five in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points is 54.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Huskies -5

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 54.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Huskies -200, Eagles +160

NIU: RB Tre Harbison 158 yards rushing in two of last three games

EMU: RB Shaq Vann six rushing touchdowns in last three contests

The model knows the Huskies have dominated the all-time series since 2001, winning 17 of the last 18 matchups. Northern Illinois has scored at least 30 points in 12 of those victories, while the lone loss in that stretch was a two-point decision in 2007. Junior running back Tre Harbison ran for a touchdown in the Huskies' 31-28 triumph at Toledo last Wednesday, giving him eight scores this season, the same number he totaled over his first two campaigns.

Harbison rushed for 158 yards against Toledo, matching the season-high he set two games earlier and giving him four 100-yard performances. He needs just 101 yards in his last two contests to reach 1,000 for the second consecutive year. Sophomore safety Dillon Thomas registered 12 tackles last week after recording a total of 13 in his first eight games.

That's because the Eagles used their ground attack to post a 42-14 victory at Akron last Tuesday. Eastern Michigan rushed for six touchdowns in the rout, marking the first time it has accomplished the feat since Aug. 28, 2008 against Indiana State. Vann registered four of the rushing scores to become the first Eagle to do so since Bronson Hill versus Toledo on Oct. 13, 2012.

Quarterback Mike Glass III also got in on the action against Akron, running for one touchdown while throwing for 246 yards. The senior leads the MAC with an average of 248.6 passing yards per game and is 63 away from becoming the 11th signal-caller in school history to eclipse 2,300 in a season. Eastern Michigan, which is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine meetings with Northern Illinois, tops the conference at 279.3 yards of total offense per contest.

