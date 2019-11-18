Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model

The Northern Illinois Huskies look to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they host the MAC-rival Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday night. The West Division battle at Huskie Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Northern Illinois (4-6) has won the last 11 meetings between the schools, scoring at least 30 in each of its last three home games in the series. Eastern Michigan (5-5), which is seeking its third bowl appearance in four years, has come close to ending its drought as the last three matchups all have been decided in overtime. The Huskies are favored by 4.5 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points is 54. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Huskies -4.5

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 54 points

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Huskies -200, Eagles +161

NIU: RB Tre Harbison 158 yards rushing in two of last three games

EMU: RB Shaq Vann six rushing touchdowns in last three contests

The model knows the Huskies are coming off a 31-18 road victory over Toledo on Wednesday in which they squandered a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois avoided a crushing loss when John Richardson converted a 25-yard field-goal attempt with 41 seconds remaining. Backup quarterback Marcus Childers ran for a pair of touchdowns and Harbison also scored on the ground for the Huskies, who are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games after covering.

Quarterback Ross Bowers came up with a better performance against Toledo than the one he put forth in a loss at Central Michigan a week earlier. The senior threw for 193 yards and a touchdown without an interception after being picked off a season-high three times in his previous contest. Bowers managed to avoid turning over the ball despite playing behind an offensive line that featured a rookie making his first start and a guard starting at center for the first time in his career.

But that does not guarantee the Huskies will cover the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Eagles used their ground attack to post a 42-14 victory at Akron last Tuesday. Eastern Michigan rushed for six touchdowns in the rout, marking the first time it has accomplished the feat since Aug. 28, 2008 against Indiana State. Vann registered four of the rushing scores to become the first Eagle to do so since Bronson Hill versus Toledo on Oct. 13, 2012.

Quarterback Mike Glass III also got in on the action against Akron, running for one touchdown while throwing for 246 yards. The senior leads the MAC with an average of 248.6 passing yards per game and is 63 away from becoming the 11th signal-caller in school history to eclipse 2,300 in a season. Eastern Michigan, which is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine meetings with Northern Illinois, tops the conference at 279.3 yards of total offense per contest.

