The Kent State Golden Flashes went 8-0 during conference play in 2012 but finished with losing Mid-American records each of the following six seasons before going 5-3 in 2019. Kent State had a six-game, conference-only schedule last season due to the coronavirus pandemic but played only four contests, winning three, and it has begun 2021 with a 3-1 mark in conference play. The Golden Flashes (4-4) attempt to notch another conference victory when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 4-0) as part of the Wednesday MACtion schedule.

Kickoff at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Northern Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 66. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Kent State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 10 of the 2021 season on a 28-15 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Northern Illinois and just locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the MACtion odds and betting lines for Northern Illinois vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois spread: Kent State -3.5

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 66 points

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois money line: Golden Flashes -175, Huskies +150

KENT: The Golden Flashes are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as favorites

NIU: The Huskies are 7-0 ATS in their last seven contests following a bye week



Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes have bounced back from a difficult opening to the season, winning three of their last four games after losing three of their first four. Dustin Crum has been a big reason for the turnaround, as he has ramped up his level of play following a slow start. The senior quarterback has thrown six of his nine touchdown passes on the season over his last three contests and has run for a total of five scores during his current four-game streak.

Crum ran for a team-high 93 yards and a TD in Kent State's 34-27 victory at Ohio on Oct. 23 and leads the club with six rushing touchdowns. He also has stayed away from turnovers, going seven straight games without an interception after throwing a pair in the season opener. Crum's favorite target is sophomore wideout Dante Cephas, who leads the Golden Flashes with 50 receptions, 683 yards and six touchdown catches.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies are riding a five-game winning streak after squeaking past Central Michigan 39-38 on the road last time out. They trailed 35-18 in the third quarter but battled back and got the win with a field goal in the final minute. Rocky Lombardi set a career high in the victory, amassing 348 yards on 17-of-27 passing.

The junior threw three touchdown passes against the Chippewas after recording the same amount over his previous five contests. Trayvon Rudolph hauled in two of the TD tosses in the triumph and finished with 160 yards on six receptions. The freshman wideout made 12 catches for 170 yards over his first five games this season.

How to make Kent State vs. Northern Illinois MACtion picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it says Kent State QB Dustin Crum single-handedly accounts for more than three touchdowns. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the model's Kent St. vs. Northern Illinois MACtion pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. Northern Illinois spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.