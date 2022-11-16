The Northern Illinois Huskies look to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks in a MACtion contest on Wednesday. Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 MAC), which failed in its first two attempts at consecutive victories this year, is coming off a 24-21 triumph at Western Michigan. Miami (4-6, 2-4) is hoping to avoid a second straight defeat after falling 37-21 to Ohio last week. The RedHawks are 10-9 in the all-time series and have won each of the last two meetings.

Kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami spread: Huskies -1.5

Northern Illinois vs. Miami over/under: 45.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Miami money line: Huskies -120, RedHawks +100

NIU: The Huskies are 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games

MIA: The RedHawks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight meetings with the Huskies

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies have had four different players start at quarterback this season, but Justin Lynch made a strong bit to get the nod this week. The sophomore, who spent last year at Temple, attempted just one pass during two possessions but rushed for 83 yards on six attempts. Lynch gained 72 of them during the team's five-play, 73-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, concluding it with a decisive 9-yard touchdown with 56 seconds remaining.

Lynch was Northern Illinois' second-leading rusher in the victory behind Jaiden Credle, who was making his first career start. The freshman running back carried 36 times for 136 yards and a TD after recording 28 yards on eight rushes in his first three outings. Credle's effort was a big boost for the Huskies, who possess the second-best ground attack in the MAC (199.6 yards) but were missing their top two rushers in sophomores Harrison Waylee (863) and Antario Brown (592).

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks lost seven of eight meetings with the Huskies before posting victories in each of the last two matchups, including a 27-24 triumph in 2019 that gave them a 10-9 lead in the all-time series. Miami has lost three of its last four games, but received a solid effort from quarterback Brett Gabbert last week. The junior completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 244 yards and three touchdowns in just his third start of the year.

The brother of Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup signal-caller Blaine, Gabbert guided the RedHawks to the victory over Northern Illinois three years ago, throwing for 273 yards and a TD while leading the team in rushing with 42 yards on seven carries. All three of Gabbert's scoring passes last week went to senior wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who finished with eight catches for 107 yards.

