The Northern Illinois Huskies attempt to capture the Mallory Cup for the first time when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks in a MACtion matchup on Wednesday. Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 MAC) lost the first two battles for the trophy that was created to honor the late Bill Mallory, who coached both programs to conference championships during his career. The Huskies avoided their third straight loss by posting a 24-21 victory at Western Michigan last week, while Miami (4-6, 2-4) is coming off a 37-11 defeat against Ohio.

Kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami spread: Huskies -1.5

Northern Illinois vs. Miami over/under: 45.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Miami money line: Huskies -120, RedHawks +100

NIU: The Huskies are 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games

MIA: The RedHawks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight meetings with the Huskies

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies' defense came up with a strong performance against the Broncos, registering six sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The sack total was the team's highest since it notched six on Nov. 20, 2018 -- also versus Western Michigan. Senior defensive end Michael Kennedy recorded one in last week's victory to increase his team-leading total to 5.5 after posting a total of four over his previous four seasons.

Jaiden Credle made quite an impression in his first career start, rushing 36 times for 136 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. The freshman made a total of eight carries for 28 yards in his first three outings for the Huskies. Sophomore quarterback Justin Lynch replaced ineffective freshman Nevan Cremascoli late in the contest and gained 83 yards on six rushes, completing his second and final series with a 9-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining that proved to be the difference.

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks lost seven of eight meetings with the Huskies before posting victories in each of the last two matchups, including a 27-24 triumph in 2019 that gave them a 10-9 lead in the all-time series. Miami has lost three of its last four games, but received a solid effort from quarterback Brett Gabbert last week. The junior completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 244 yards and three touchdowns in just his third start of the year.

The brother of Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup signal-caller Blaine, Gabbert guided the RedHawks to the victory over Northern Illinois three years ago, throwing for 273 yards and a TD while leading the team in rushing with 42 yards on seven carries. All three of Gabbert's scoring passes last week went to senior wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who finished with eight catches for 107 yards.

