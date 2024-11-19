The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4) square off during Tuesday night MACtion. These teams roll into this matchup on win streaks. Last week, Northern Illinois defeated Akron 29-16. As for the RedHawks, they've reeled off five straight wins. On Nov. 13, they blew out Kent State 34-7. Miami is tied atop the MAC standings at 5-1 and battling for a spot in the conference title game, while NIU is two games back at 3-2.

Kickoff from Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, OH., is at 8 p.m. ET. After opening at -4.5, the RedHawks are now 2.5-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Northern Illinois odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Akron picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Miami (OH) vs. NIU:

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) spread: RedHawks -2.5

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 42.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) money line: RedHawks -132, Huskies +110

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois brings an effective offense into this contest, led by its strong rushing attack. The Huskies are currently first in the conference in total offense (402.7) and rushing offense (219.7). Senior running back Gavin Williams has superb vision and power and he leads the team in rushing yards (631) with three rushing touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. In his last game, Williams had 101 rushing yards and a score.

Senior running back Antario Brown missed last week's game with a leg injury and isn't on the depth chart for this week. That could mean more work for freshman Telly Johnson Jr., who has 293 rushing yards and two scores on 50 attempts this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Senior quarterback Brett Gabbert is able to get the ball to his playmakers. He has thrown for 2,148 yards with 18 passing touchdowns this campaign. Gabbert has thrown for at least 200 yards and two passing touchdowns in five games this season. Last week, he had 202 passing yards with two passing scores.

Senior running back Keyon Mozee has been a dynamic weapon in the backfield. Mozee has the agility and speed to make defenders miss. In 2024, he ranks second in the MAC in rushing yards (846) with three rushing touchdowns. The Missouri native has notched 100-plus rushing yards in five straight games. In the win over Kent State on Nov. 13, he finished with 196 rushing yards and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

