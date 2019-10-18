Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio) odds: 2019 Week 8 picks, predictions from proven model

A MAC battle is on tap between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (Ohio) is 2-4 overall and 2-0 at home, while Northern Illinois is 2-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: Northern Illinois is 4-2, while Miami (Ohio) is 2-4. Northern Illinois played a brutal three-game stretch where they visited Utah, Nebraska and Vanderbilt and then may have still been feeling the effects when they loss to Ball State on Oct. 5, but recovered with a road win over Ohio last week. Meanwhile, the Redhawks won their MAC opener against Buffalo but lost last week to Western Michigan. The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The RedHawks suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Western Michigan before losing 38-16. Three turnovers ultimately did the Redhawks in during that loss. However, the Miami (Ohio) defense turned in a strong performance by allowing just 310 yards to the Broncos and in the program's two wins this season, the defense has generated seven takeaways. So you can expect that to be one of the keys to the game.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but the Huskies sidestepped Ohio for a 39-36 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Huskies than RB Tre Harbison. He rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and has now rushed for 482 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Harbison was a 1,000-yard rusher a season ago and the NIU offense needs him to continue to be reliable in MAC play if they're going to fight their way back to bowl eligibility.

