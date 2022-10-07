Who's Playing

Toledo @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Toledo 3-2; Northern Illinois 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Northern Illinois Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.6 points per matchup. The Huskies and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

NIU fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Ball State Cardinals last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 44-38. NIU was up 24-7 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. They might have lost, but man -- RB Harrison Waylee was a total machine. He rushed for three TDs and 226 yards on 29 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Waylee has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Waylee's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Toledo made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas last week and carried off a 38-17 win. The team accrued 31 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Toledo QB Dequan Finn did work as he passed for two TDs and 186 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 89 yards on the ground.

NIU is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

NIU is now 1-4 while the Rockets sit at 3-2. Toledo is 1-1 after wins this season, and the Huskies are 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Illinois have won four out of their last seven games against Toledo.