Who's Playing

Toledo @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Toledo 2-2; Northern Illinois 0-4

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. NIU and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Huskies as they fell 30-27 to the Western Michigan Broncos last week. NIU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Tyrice Richie, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 131 yards, and QB Ross Bowers, who passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 36 attempts.

Speaking of close games: Toledo was close but no cigar last week as they fell 27-24 to the Ball State Cardinals. This was hardly the result Toledo or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Ball State heading into this contest. Despite the loss, the Rockets had strong showings from WR Bryce Mitchell, who caught five passes for two TDs and 94 yards, and QB Eli Peters, who passed for two TDs and 363 yards on 36 attempts.

The losses put the Huskies at 0-4 and Toledo at 2-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NIU enters the game with only two thrown interceptions, good for 14th best in the nation. Toledo is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Illinois have won three out of their last five games against Toledo.