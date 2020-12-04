The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Toledo Rockets are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Toledo is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. This is the 48th time these two MAC rivals have gone head-to-head and Toledo holds the prohibitive 31-16 all-time advantage in the series.

However, the Huskies have won the last two matchups, winning outright as a 1.5-point underdog in 2019 and winning by 23 as a 3.5-point favorite in 2018. The Rockets are favored by nine-points in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Toledo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 55.5. Before entering any Toledo vs. Northern Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo spread: Northern Illinois +9

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo over-under: 55.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo money line: Northern Illinois +260, Toledo -330

What you need to know about Northern Illinois

It was close but no cigar for NIU as the Huskies fell 30-27 to the Western Michigan Broncos last Saturday. NIU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Tyrice Richie, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 131 yards, and QB Ross Bowers, who passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 36 attempts.

Richie has been a machine this season with 39 catches for 415 yards and two scores in his first four games. Look for the Huskies to get Richie the ball often after Toledo gave up 304 yards through the air in a loss to Ball State last week.

What you need to know about Toledo

Speaking of close games: Toledo was close but no cigar last Saturday as the Rockets fell 27-24 to the Ball State Cardinals. Despite the defeat, Toledo had strong showings from WR Bryce Mitchell, who caught five passes for two TDs and 94 yards, and QB Eli Peters, who passed for two TDs and 363 yards on 36 attempts. Toledo's offense is averaging nearly 491 yards per game and it's going to be tough for a NIU offense that is still searching for an identity to keep up.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies rank 14th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. The Rockets are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with two thrown interceptions. So if either team can generate takeaways against offenses that value ball control, it could swing the balance.

