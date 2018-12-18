Northern Illinois vs. UAB odds, line: 2018 Boca Raton Bowl picks by proven model on 45-25 roll

One of the most compelling bowl games this season between two Group of Five teams will take place on Tuesday night at the 2018 Boca Raton Bowl. Conference USA champion UAB will battle MAC champion Northern Illinois under the lights, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Weather will be a non-factor, with temperatures in the upper 60s and light winds. The line has swung from UAB -2 to -2.5 in the hours leading up to kickoff. The Over-Under, or total number of points oddsmakers believe will be scored, stands at 43 in the latest UAB vs. Northern Illinois odds after falling as low as 42.5. Alabama-Birmingham is -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while NIU is +115 (risk $100 to win $115). Before you make any Boca Raton Bowl predictions, check out the top Northern Illinois vs. UAB picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on Boca Raton Bowl 2018, the most important player on the field for Alabama Birmingham will be defensive lineman Jamell Garcia-Williams.

At 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Garcia-Williams is an imposing presence up front who uses his length to get into passing lanes and make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. He's batted four balls down this season, but he also uses his long arms effectively as a pass-rusher, with 9.5 sacks on the year. UAB is 8-1 in games where Garcia-Williams registers at least a half-sack, so his ability to get to Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers could swing the game in UAB's favor.

Alabama-Birmingham also has plenty of momentum, reaching double-digit wins after the school didn't field a team in 2015 and 2016. The Blazers also won the conference for the first time ever this year.

But UAB's feel-good story doesn't guarantee a cover against a powerful Northern Illinois squad.

One enormous advantage for NIU against UAB will be star outside linebacker Sutton Smith. At 6-1, 237 pounds, people are wondering whether Smith's game translates to the NFL, but what we know for certain is that this two-time MAC Defensive Player of the Year can wreck games rather easily at this level. Smith has 29 sacks the last two seasons, forced seven fumbles, and scored three defensive touchdowns. UAB hasn't had to deal with a player of Smith's caliber at any point this year.

Northern Illinois is 5-3 against the spread on the road or at neutral sites this season and 3-2-1 ATS as an underdog or pick'em. UAB has failed to cover three of its last four games.

