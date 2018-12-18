Northern Illinois vs. UAB odds, line: 2018 Boca Raton Bowl picks from advanced computer model on 45-25 run

The best from Conference USA will take on the best from the MAC on Tuesday at the 2018 Boca Raton Bowl. Kickoff between UAB and Northern Illinois is at 7 p.m. ET from FAU Football Stadium. Both teams will be looking to cap off spectacular seasons, with UAB having already reached double-digit wins for the first time in program history and NIU winning its first league title since 2014. The line opened at UAB -2, but the Blazers are favored by 2.5 in the live UAB vs. Northern Illinois odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5, down one from the opener. Before you make your Boca Raton Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the UAB vs. NIU picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2018 Boca Raton Bowl odds and has simulated every possible play for UAB vs. Northern Illinois. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on Boca Raton Bowl 2018, the most important player on the field for Alabama Birmingham will be defensive lineman Jamell Garcia-Williams.

At 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Garcia-Williams is an imposing presence up front who uses his length to get into passing lanes and make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. He's batted four balls down this season, but he also uses his long arms effectively as a pass-rusher, with 9.5 sacks on the year. UAB is 8-1 in games where Garcia-Williams registers at least a half-sack, so his ability to get to Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers could swing the game in UAB's favor.

Alabama-Birmingham also has plenty of momentum, reaching double-digit wins after the school didn't field a team in 2015 and 2016. The Blazers also won the conference for the first time ever this year.

But UAB's feel-good story doesn't guarantee a cover against a powerful Northern Illinois squad.

NIU has been one of the elite teams in the MAC for a long time now and the Huskies have proven they can compete at a very high level with a number of wins over Power Five teams during the last 15 years. They won't be intimidated in the role of underdog against UAB.

The Huskies challenged themselves with a non-conference schedule that included Iowa, Utah, Florida State and BYU, beating the Cougars. That lineup has clearly helped them, with outright wins in each of the past three games in which they were underdogs.

Who wins Northern Illinois vs. UAB? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the pick for the 2018 Boca Raton Bowl, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.