Northern Illinois vs. UAB odds, line: 2018 Boca Raton Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

The 2018 Boca Raton Bowl features a pair of conference champions when UAB takes on Northern Illinois on Tuesday. It's a 7 p.m. ET kickoff in South Florida and UAB will represent Conference USA, while NIU represents the MAC. Just two seasons after reviving its program, Alabama-Birmingham is a 2.5-point favorite, with the total set at 43 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. UAB odds. It has already been a historic season for UAB, reaching 10 wins for the first time and winning its first conference title, but NIU has been one of the top Group of Five programs for quite some time.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Boca Raton Bowl, one key for UAB will be its rushing attack. For most of the season, UAB had a strong ground game, but things fell apart during a three-game stretch in November as UAB ran for just 209 yards in games against Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee.

However, the Blazers rebounded in the conference title game that wound up being a rematch of the previous week's contest against MTSU. After rushing for minus-1 yard in the first meeting, UAB ran for 225 yards in the MAC title game and won 27-25 to get to 10 wins.

But UAB's feel-good story doesn't guarantee a cover against a powerful Northern Illinois squad.

NIU has been one of the elite teams in the MAC for a long time now and the Huskies have proven they can compete at a very high level with a number of wins over Power Five teams during the last 15 years. They won't be intimidated in the role of underdog against UAB.

The Huskies challenged themselves with a nonconference schedule that included Iowa, Utah, Florida State and BYU, beating the Cougars. That lineup has clearly helped them, with outright wins in each of the past three games in which they were underdogs.

