The Northern Illinois Huskies hit the road for a mid-week MACtion matchup on Wednesday night. Northern Illinois visits Kalamazoo to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in a primetime tilt at Waldo Stadium. Northern Illinois is 2-7 this season, including a 1-4 mark in conference play. Western Michigan is 3-6 overall and 2-3 against MAC competition. The Huskies are 3-6 against the spread, while the Broncos are 4-4-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Kalamazoo. Caesars Sportsbook lists the matchup as a pick'em, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan spread: Pick'em

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan over/under: 50 points

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan money line: NIU -110, WMU -110

NI: The Huskies are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

WM: The Broncos are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois is very difficult for opponents to stop on the offensive side. The Huskies are in the top three of the MAC in scoring, averaging more than 30 points and 388.7 total yards per game this season. The running game is the centerpiece of the attack for Northern Illinois, with the second-most rushing yards (197.3 per game) and the highest yards-per-carry average (4.9) in the conference.

Northern Illinois has also allowed the fewest sacks (nine) in the conference, and the Huskies are in the top five of the MAC in yards per pass attempt and passer rating. Importantly, Northern Illinois sustains drives with a very strong 44.3% third down conversion rate, and running back Harrison Waylee is a true standout. He has 863 rushing yards this season, and Waylee has 97 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan's defense is excelling this season. The Broncos are No. 2 in the MAC in scoring defense, allowing only 26.8 points per game in 2022. Western Michigan is also No. 4 in the conference in total defense (365.1 yards allowed per game), with top-five marks in passing defense (231.4 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (133.7 yards allowed per game). Opponents are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry against Western Michigan, with Northern Illinois struggling a bit in key offensive categories.

Notably, the Huskies are in the bottom three in the MAC in passing yards, averaging fewer than 200 per game. On the other side, Northern Illinois is in the bottom three of the MAC in touchdown passes allowed (27), passer rating allowed (162.8) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.5). The Huskies are allowing 33.2 points per game, and Western Michigan projects for more offensive success as a result.

