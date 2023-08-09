Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg expressed disappointment over "tone deaf" shirts worn Wednesday by multiple Wildcats coaches and staff members in an apparent act of support for former coach Pat Fitzgerald. The shirt displayed the phrase "Cats Against the World" and featured a No. 51, which was the jersey number Fitzgerald wore during his days as a player at Northwestern. Fitzgerald was fired in July amid widespread hazing allegations within the program.

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats Against the World' shirts," Gragg said in a statement. "Neither I nor the university was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf. Let me be crystal clear: Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

Fitzgerald, who guided the Wildcats since 2006, was initially suspended for two weeks without pay following an investigation but later fired after the school revisited the punishment. First-year defensive coordinator David Braun was elevated to the role of interim coach for the 2023 season. Braun, when asked about the shirts worn by several staff members, said it was his role to support players before adding that "it is not my business to censor anyone's free speech."

Several lawsuits have been filed on behalf of former Northwestern players against the university and leadership in the time since Fitzgerald's exit. One of the lawsuits, filed on behalf of former Wildcats football player Lloyd Yates, alleged that coaches on Fitzgerald's staff were not only aware of accused hazing activities, but were even subject to them at times. Attorney Ben Crump, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Yates, said during a July press conference that he planned to file at least 30 individual lawsuits stemming from the allegations at Northwestern.

Northwestern begins the 2023 season Sunday, Sept. 3 at Rutgers.