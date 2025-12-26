The Central Michigan Chippewas will battle the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2025 GameAbove Sports Bowl on Friday afternoon. Both teams closed out their regular seasons on Nov. 29, with Central Michigan falling 21-3 to Toledo, while Northwestern was beaten 20-13 at Illinois. The Chippewas (7-5), who finished fifth in the MAC at 5-3, have won two of three. The Wildcats (6-6), who tied for 10th in the Big Ten at 4-5, have won five straight bowl games, tied for the third-longest active streak. CMU was 8-4 against the spread this season, while Northwestern was 6-4-2 ATS.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is at 1 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. Northwestern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5, down a point from the opening line. Before making any Northwestern vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Michigan vs. Northwestern. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Northwestern vs. Central Michigan:

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern spread Northwestern -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Central Michigan vs. Northwestern over/under 42.5 points Central Michigan vs. Northwestern money line Northwestern -431, Central Michigan +335 Central Michigan vs. Northwestern picks See picks at SportsLine Central Michigan vs. Northwestern streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of this matchup, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (42.5). The Over has hit in three of Central Michigan's last five games, and in four of Northwestern's last five.

The model has Central Michigan running backs Nahree Biggins, Brock Townsend and Trey Cornist combining to rush for more than 150 yards and one touchdown, while Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone will throw for more than 225 yards and two touchdowns.

The teams are projected to combine for 44 points, making the Over the slight value side.

